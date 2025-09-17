Did Harry Styles record an album for ex Olivia Wilde?

Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz make headlines for alleged romance

Harry Styles, former One Direction singer, recorded an unreleased album, which many might know about.

Recently, sources have revealed that the Grammy winner made a heartbreak album after his breakup with Olivia Wilde, but it never got released and was scrapped.

Styles first met Wilde on the sets of their film Don’t Worry Darling in 2020. The following year, the two were linked up romantically. The duo dated each other for nearly two years.

An insider told Parade, “After his breakup with Olivia Wilde, Harry recorded an album all about heartbreak that got scrapped.”

“They were all really sad songs, and he realized it wasn’t his typical type of work. He was heartbroken over the split and ultimately decided not to release it.”

At present, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker is making headlines after sparking dating rumours with the Batman star with Zoe Kravitz.

The couple have been spotted together this month various times at multiple locations.

Work wise, the 31-year-old singer has not released any single or album since "Harry’s House" in 2022.

Reportedly, Styles has wrapped up work on his fourth studio album and will be releasing in next year.

The lead single is expected to come out in January 2026.