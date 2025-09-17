Nick Jonas strikes uncanny resemblance with brother Joe: Watch

Nick Jonas shares hilarious video on 33rd birthday with grey hair

Nick Jonas is feeling the years or at least pretending to as he turned 33, and fans can't stop laughing.

The Jonas Brothers star left his Instagram followers in stitches after posting a hilarious video on his birthday.

In the clip, posted on Tuesday, September 16, the Do It Like That singer used an aging filter that gave him grey hair and a wrinkled face.

"Bless up, fam," he captioned the video, which he filmed selfie-style while fully embracing the elderly version of himself.

"Hey guys here to say thanks for your birthday love. Man life comes at you very fast," he said while running his fingers through his “digital” grey hair. "33 crazy cause just yesterday i wasn't having these greys you know and look at me now."

Fans quickly jumped in on the jok, with one writing, "Aged like fine wine!! Happy birthday, Nick [red heart emoji]."

Another admirer, who happens to share the Jonas surname, commented, “All I see is Joe,” referencing Nick’s older brother, Joe Jonas.

A thirf chimed in, saying, “Geriatric Jonas has entered the chat! Happy Birthday, Nick!!! [blue heart emoji]” followed by while many others who filled the comment section with heartfelt wishes and emojis.

While the Sucker hitmaker kept things lighthearted and humorous, his wife Priyanka Chopra marked the occasion with a sentimental touch.

The Citadel star shared a heartfelt carousel on Instagram, taking a trip down memory lane to celebrate the milestone.

Her post featured intimate snapshots from throughout Chopra and Jonas' time together, capturing special moments from their nearly decade-long romance.