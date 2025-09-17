Sandra Bullock, Joey King stir multiple speculation after recent outing

Joey King and Sandra Bullock’s recent outing sparks uncalled for reactions by fans.

The stars of the upcoming Practical Magic sequel were spotted having a blast at a Coldplay concert in London.

King, 26, shared a photo of herself and Bullock, 61, laughing and dancing at the concert on Instagram, captioning it "mamacita."

The pair are playing mother-daughter roles in the film, which also stars Nicole Kidman.

According to videos shared on X by fan accounts, King, Bullock, and Kidman attended the Coldplay concert on August 31. The trio seemed to be having a great time, dancing and singing along to the music.

King also shared photos and videos from what appeared to be a night out with costar Maisie Williams on Instagram and TikTok.

Though what seems to be a simple entertaining outing blasted by fans non-serious comments.

As one user on reddit mentioned: “Are they having an affair, too?????” referring to the recent Coldplay’s concert incident.

Another chimed in sensing the excitement through the picture: “Wow I didn't know it was possible to be this excited about Coldplay.”

While an honest fan said: “I hope Sandra Bullock has the most incredible life filled with fun, warmth, friends, and family. And a f**k ton of delicious cheese and food.”

Notably, the Practical Magic sequel brings together Kidman and Bullock, who starred in the original 1998 film as sisters Gillian and Sally.