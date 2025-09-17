Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie knot at same place where it all begins?

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be busy scouting romantic places for their upcoming nuptials, a new location is being floated as a potential wedding venue.

As the 14-time Grammy winner and her fiance are planning their future together, a particularly sentimental location has created buzz: the iconic Arrowhead Stadium.

Arrowhead isn’t just any football field, it’s the place where the NFL star tried and failed to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during her sold-out Eras Tour show in mid-2023.

Though he didn’t get the chance then, that playful gesture sparked a viral moment and soon after, their romance took off later that year.

The site has now entered the list of the possible wedding venues after the couple recently marked a full circle moment there.

Taylor Swift rooting for Travis Kelce from the stands alongside his mother Donna Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently played his first game of the season at Arrowhead, with his fiancee supporting him.

The Super Bowl rematch marked her first time attending a Kelce’s game since they got engaged in August. For both, it was more than just another match, it came as a return to where it all began.

While the Cruel Summer chart topper has shown her support for the three time Super Bowl champion at numerous games, this visit to Arrowhead felt different.

However, the stadium isn't the only venue in contention. According to Page Six, another strong contender is Swift’s sprawling oceanfront estate in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, where she has hosted her iconic Fourth of July parties.

Taylor Swift’s sprawling oceanfront estate in Watch Hill, Rhode Island

The recently renovated 11,000-square-foot mansion could offer the perfect backdrop for a more intimate, A-list affair.

Whether the couple chooses the stadium that ignited their romance or the comfort of Swift’s Rhode Island home, Swift and Kelce, both 35, haven't confirmed a single location to exchange vows.