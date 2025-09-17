Sydney Sweeney ‘great jeans’ remains the topic of 2025 Emmys

It’s in her genes! Sydney Sweeney is making name in her way.

Emmy Awards for this year hosted by Nate Bargatze and his major focus was Sweeney’s ‘jeans or genes.’

The comedian was trying hard to show his fun side but unfortunately most of his jokes were going flat. One joke, in particular, left many in the audience scratching their heads.

Bargatze appeared on stage wearing a blue denim tuxedo, complete with a denim bowtie and cummerbund. "I have a blue jean tux on for some reason," he said. "We had, like, a joke. There’s a cummerbund, and I forgot what it — I don’t know."

It later emerged that the joke was a reference to Sydney Sweeney's controversial American Eagle billboard and ad, which featured the slogan "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

Bargatze's denim tuxedo was meant to be a humorous nod to Sweeney's ad, with the punchline coming when he introduced Sweeney on stage wearing a formal red gown.

Unfortunately, the joke didn't quite land with the audience. Multiple people attending the awards show said they didn't pick up on the reference, and a source backstage described the response as tepid.

"The joke needed more — like, I don’t know, a joke?" one critic noted.

Sweeney herself didn't seem to acknowledge the joke, taking the stage with a professional demeanor and presenting the award without interacting with Bargatze.

Bargatze's decision to wear a denim tuxedo was a bold one, but it may not have paid off. As one critic noted, "parody only works when the original work is recognisable within the spoof."