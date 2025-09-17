Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco fans on high alert as major wedding details leak

Selena Gomez says ‘I do’ to fiancé Benny Blanco on THIS date

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding is sooner than fans would expect and the details are now revealed.

The 33-year-old popstar and the music producer, 37, have reportedly planned to get hitched at the end of this month in an intimate ceremony in California.

The couple is set to tie the knot in Santa Barbara on September 27, according to a report by The Sun.

The report went on to share that the wedding guests will be staying at El Encanto hotel, located close by, for the entire wedding weekend.

The lavish rooms available for $3,500-a-night rooms are reportedly all booked for the last weekend of September for the grand ceremony.

“All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time,” the outlet reported.

“Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time,” they added.

Although the exact location for the ceremony is not unveiled, it would be near since the Disney alum previously celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Blanco, on the other hand, flew to Las Vegas for his bachelor party.

The nuptials come after the couple got engaged in December 2024, after more than a year of dating.

Gomez’s bff Taylor Swift excitedly wrote that she would “be the flower girl” under the announcement post at the time.