Lana Del Rey reacts to Justin Bieber headlining Coachella 2026

Lana Del Rey on Justin Bieber headlining Coachella 2026

Lana Del Rey is already excited for Coachella 2026, and she has high hopes for Justin Bieber’s debut as a headliner.

The Summertime Sadness singer, who headlined the festival last year, was spotted in Beverly Hills this week and told TMZ that Coachella remains one of her favourite festivals, along with Stagecoach, which shares the same Indio, California, grounds.

While Bieber has made surprise appearances at Coachella in the past, this will be his first time leading the lineup.

He’s scheduled to headline Saturday night on both weekends, April 11 and April 18, and Lana believes he’s going to deliver, especially with his latest releases Swag and Swag II fresh for the stage.

The performance also marks Bieber’s long-awaited return to the spotlight.

His last major tour, the Justice Tour in 2022, was cut short after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and canceled the remaining dates following his September show in Rio de Janeiro.

Now, nearly three years later, he’s making his comeback on one of the world’s biggest festival platforms.

Bieber confirmed the news by sharing the Coachella lineup on X, revealing he’ll be joined by fellow first-time headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma.

Carpenter will take the stage April 10 and 17, Karol G will close out the weekends on April 12 and 19, and Anyma will showcase his Æden project as a headliner for the first time.

The festival will run over two weekends, April 10–12 and April 17–19, 2026, in Indio. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19.