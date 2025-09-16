Mel B didn’t ‘expect’ Spice Girls bandmates to attend wedding to Rory McPhee

Melanie “Mel B” Brown on Spice Girls attending wedding

Melanie “Mel B” Brown says she didn’t anticipate her Spice Girls bandmates showing up to her wedding to hair stylist Rory McPhee.

In a new interview with the New York Post, the 50-year-old singer shared that her husband handled the guest list and she thought her former group members would be too busy to attend.

“I didn’t expect any of them to come, to be honest, because it was a very intimate, private thing, and I know everybody’s busy,” Mel B explained.

To her surprise, Emma Bunton and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm both made appearances at her wedding celebrations.

Bunton attended the couple’s first ceremony on July 5 at The Crypt of St. Paul’s Cathedral, where Mel B and McPhee exchanged vows before hosting a reception at the Shangri-La Hotel inside The Shard in London.

Mel C later joined the festivities at their second ceremony, which took place on Aug. 3 at Selman Marrakech in Morocco. Afterward, she left a sweet comment on the newlyweds’ photo, writing, “What a weekend! So happy we got to share it with you.”

Victoria Beckham, who was unable to attend, still made her presence felt through gifts.

“She was busy,” Mel B noted, “but she sent me lots of gifts.”

As for Geri Halliwell-Horner, the singer said her fellow Spice Girl was tied up with Formula 1 commitments at the time.

Despite not expecting them there, Mel B admitted she was touched to see her friends take part in her special moments.