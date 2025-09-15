John Legend celebrates music and fatherhood with adorable family moment

Nothing could be more sweeter than relationship between a father and his daughter.

John Legend, the All Of Me singer is currently on his Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour.

Amid his tour, he shared a heartwarming moment of his two-year-old daughter Esti, singing her praises.

She wasn't alone in the fun-her siblings, Miles, Luna, and Wren, were also watching their father perform on TV in their living room.

The musician captioned the video: 'Esti loves her daddy!

Fans quickly filled the comments section with love for the sweet video.

'The Love is so real in your fam,' one person wrote. Another added:' Aww, my heart melts. Such a sweet little one.'

For context, Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed Esti Maxine in January 2023.

Her younger brother, Wren was born a few months later via surrogate. The couple share four children: daughters Luna Simone and Estie Maxine, and sons Miles Theodore and Wren Alexander.

Meanwhile, the tour kicks off on August 23, in highland Park, Illinois, and wraps up on December 9, 2025, in Oakland, California.

The Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour promises to be a soulful and joyful celebration of Legend's music.

He noted: 'I am with my full band, and the energy is electric. The tour will feature a mix of deep cuts, fan favourites, and fresh renditions of the album's beloved tracks.