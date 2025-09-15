Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini hinted at looming breakup before confirmation

Chase Stokes might have subtly hinted at Kelsea Ballerini breakup days before confirmation.

While it seemed that everything was smoothly sailing for the now former couple, as the Outer Banks star celebrated the singer-songwriter’s birthday on September 12 by sharing a series of adorable couple photos, the reality is quite different.

“Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32," Stokes, 32, wrote alongside the carousel, which Ballerini liked. "I’d say I’m lookin forward to more of this. Happy birthday, my love."

The same day, the Uglies actor also left an overheated emoji in the comments section of the Miss Me More singer's own birthday photo dump.

Although everything seemed pretty much fine untill the breakup news hit social media.

Now, the first part of Stokes’ sweet caption on the birthday may now read as a subtle hint that something was off, especially in hindsight after the breakup was confirmed just two days later.

His remark about the five-time Grammy Award nominee being "not excited" for her own birthday hinted that she might have been feeling uneasy or emotionally distant, possibly pointing to deeper personal or relationship struggles.

While it wasn’t a direct hint of a breakup, it did suggest that she was feeling drifted away.

On the other hand, the heartfelt message was followed by the Valiant One actor’s affectionate words and his tone reflecting hope and a desire to hold on, a sentiment that now feels bittersweet in light of their split.

It’s possible that the musician had already begun to emotionally withdraw, and the actor was quietly sensing the shift while trying to stay optimistic.



Additionally, a source told people that "They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens."

The insider noted Stockes and Ballerini tried to salvage their relationship, including his final attempt, but despite their efforts, things simply didn’t go their way.