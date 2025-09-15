Selena Gomez receives romantic surprise from Benny Blanco after Emmys 2025

Selena Gomez has recently given a peek into a romantic surprise from her husband-to-be, Benny Blanco after red carpet debut at 2025 Emmy Awards ceremony on September 14.

The Emilia Perez actress posted a roundup of beautiful moments from the happening night on Instagram, which also featured an intimate surprise at home with her pool lit up at night and surrounded by so many candles.

Selena also included snapshots from an afterparty, where she celebrated with her Only Murders in the Building costar Richard Kind and crew members from the show, which received seven nominations at this year’s Emmys.

Interestingly, the singer and actress also posted more photos of her getting cosy with Benny on the red carpet; others were of her mingling with Cate Blanchett, Steve Martin, Martin Short and others.

In the caption, Selena wrote, “Grateful for all these people forever and always.”

“Came home to a surprise my baby put together,” added the 33-year-old.

Benny also showed his love in the comment section, saying, “I win an award every night (you).”

Within few hours, the post received so much love from Selena’s fans as it garnered over 1.2 million likes.

The surprise came after the singer and actress opened up on how wedding planning has been going before their upcoming wedding.

“It’s wonderful,” she told Jimmy Fallon during her September appearance on The Tonight Show.

Selena added, “I’m very lucky. It’s going well.”