Taylor Swift’s shocking Chiefs game arrival raises concerns

Taylor Swift sparks debate with sneaky appearance at Travis Kelce’s game

Taylor Swift left her fans surprised with her unexpected appearance at fiancé Travis Kelce’s game, after much-awaited arrival.

The 35-year-old pop superstar sparked a string of theories online after she entered the venue being completely covered by a wheeled partition.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker successfully avoided being seen or captured in any pictures at the stadium while she supported the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Swifties were flabbergasted as to why the Grammy winner needed to avoid the cameras strictly and expressed their opinions online, with one writing, “Is she pregnant that’s why she doesn’t want to be captured in any photos?”

While many talked about the pregnancy rumours, others firmly believed that it was due to threats to the Lover songstress’ safety, as one noted, “I am guessing the bullet proof screen is more to do with what’s going on in the world, she’s not 1 to hide from camera’s!!”

Another echoed, “She’s not evading paparazzi or pregnant. She has received threats due to Charlie Kirk. That’s a bulletproof divider.”

One shared, “She’s always been scared of getting attacked, her team carry stuff with them incase she gets shot,” and “Honestly I don’t blame her after the bullying she was enduring the last time at a cheifs game by football fans,” wrote another.