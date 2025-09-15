Stephen Graham wins Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series for ‘Adolescence’

Stephen Graham, writer-producer and lead actor of Adolescence, won a major accolade at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Boiling Point star won Outstanding Lead Actor in a limited series, Anthology or Movie for his role in the hit Netflix series.

During his acceptance speech, A Thousand Blows actor looking back on his humble beginnings, said, "This kind of thing doesn't normally happen to a kid like me. I'm just a mixed-race kid from a block of flats in a place called Kirkby."

"So for me to be here today in front of my peers and be acknowledged by you is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life. And it shows you that any dream is possible," he added.

Graham went on to express his heartfelt gratitude to his father who used to "take me to the video shop when I was a kid and starting my education in film."

He also acknowledged his wife and two kids for their undeniable support, saying that he loves them "with every ounce of my being. You are my rock, you are my world, you are my soulmate."

He concluded, "And you know and I know, without you I would be dead. From the bottom of my heart I love you with everything I have."

Graham starred as Eddie Miller, father of Owen Cooper's Jamie Miller, who also bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie, becoming the youngest-ever winner in that category, at 15 years old.

Other nominees for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series included Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent), Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief) and Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story).