Handshake row: PCB files complaint to ICC, demands removal of match referee Pycroft

Match referee Andy Pycroft can be seen in this image. — ECB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday formally lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), seeking the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from officiating duties in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

The complaint follows Sunday's Pakistan-India clash, where the customary handshake between captains was skipped at the toss. According to reports, the omission was directed by Pycroft, prompting the PCB to raise objections over his conduct.

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding the match referee’s violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC laws. The match referee took action against the spirit of cricket. We have demanded the immediate removal of Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup," PCB chief Naqvi wrote in a post on X.

In its complaint, the PCB chief termed the directive a breach of the spirit of cricket and contrary to the MCC’s laws.

The controversy emerged after Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who struck the winning runs, celebrated with teammate Shivam Dube before heading straight to the dressing room.

While the Indian players congratulated each other at the dugout, they refrained from acknowledging or shaking hands with the Pakistani team.

Pakistan’s players lined up expecting the customary handshake, only to see the Indian team retreat and close the dressing room doors.

Head coach Mike Hesson confirmed that the team had been waiting for the gesture that never came.

In protest, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha refused to attend the post-match presentation ceremony, breaking from broadcast norms where captains usually share their thoughts.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), earlier took to the social media platform and condemned the incident, describing it as a blatant snub.

“Utterly disappointing to witness the lack of sportsmanship today. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports. Let’s hope future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace,” Naqvi wrote.

Pakistan media manager Naveed Akram Cheema also recorded the protest with the match referee.

"The team manager, Naveed Cheema, lodged a protest with match referee Andy Pycroft after the match," said Pakistan's team management in a statement after the match.

"The behaviour of Indian players was against the spirit of sportsmanship," it added. "That is why skipper Agha was not sent to the post-match ceremony."

Meanwhile, India's victorious captain, Suryakumar, defended his team's decision not to shake hands with the defeated Pakistan players on Sunday, saying that it was taken in alignment with their government and cricket board.

"We are aligned with the government and Board of Control for Cricket in India," said Suryakumar after scoring 47 not out as India chased down a modest Pakistan target of 128 in 15.5 overs.

“Some things are above sportsmanship. Is it really sportsmanship if you don’t even shake hands with the opposing team? That was our answer.”

The handshake issue had also come up earlier when Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha did not shake hands at the toss.