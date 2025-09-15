Boxing world mourns loss of Ricky Hatton, a true legend

The world of boxing was dealt a heavy blow when Ricky Hatton, the former boxing world champion, was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester on Saturday, September 12, 2025. He was 46.

Mathew Hatton, younger brother of Ricky Hatton, shared a heart-touching post with some nostalgic memories of his late brother, captioning it, “I love you Richard.”

The World Boxing Association posted on social media, "With deep sadness, the WBA mourns the passing of Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton.”

“A true champion, an indomitable spirit, and a legend of the sport. Your legacy will live on in every fight and in the hearts of boxing fans around the world.”

Hatton's friends took to social media to pay tributes.

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Luke Fury posted on his account with a photo of the pair together; he captioned it, "Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton, may he rip. There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. Can’t believe this so young.”

His friend Aamir Khan also paid tribute to him, posting on X, “Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a worrior, Ricky Hatton.”

Hatton fought a total of 48 professional bouts, of which he won 45, in a career that spanned over 15 years. Ricky Hatton made his debut at Widnes in 1997.

He won two world titles in two divisions (lightweight and welterweight) against Kostya Tszyu in June 2005 and Jose Luis Castillo in June 2007.

It was in 2007, when Hatton lost for the first time in his career against Mayweather at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

However, Hatton made a stunning comeback a year later, before a supercharged crowd in his hometown Manchester City’s Stadium against Manny Pacquiao in 2009, but lost inside two rounds.

Hatton then took a four-year break from 2009 to 2012 but made a comeback to the ring in 2012 against Vyacheslav Senchenko but lost and announced his retirement after that defeat.

Ricky Hatton, in July this year, had announced his comeback; here he was set to fight against Eisa Al Dah on December 2, 2025, but it seems God had other plans. Hatton would be remembered as Britain’s most popular fighter of all time.