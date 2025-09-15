David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Ricky Hatton after boxer's death

David Beckham shared a heartfelt tribute to Ricky, posting a snap of him from his boxing heyday

British boxer Ricky Hatton has breathed his last at the age of 46.

The boxing legend was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester this morning.

The former world champion retired in 2012 and held a number of titles through out his career. As the news broke, Ricky's celebrity friends paid tribute to the sportsman.

David Beckham shared a heartfelt tribute to Ricky, posting a snap of him from his boxing heyday.

'He wrote: 'Ricky was one of a kind.. just heartbreaking...Ricky was special in many ways, loved by his fans.'

The former footballer shared a quote from Ricky himself, which read: 'As long as I have the love of the fans, that means everything to me.'

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan also paid tribute, writing on X: 'RIP Ricky 'The Hitman'

Hatton, 46.'

However, Paddy McGuiness broke the news of Ricky's death while fighting back tears as he paid tribute to his 'great mate.'

He told listeners: 'I have just learned, terrible news that great mate has passed away, Ricky Hatton. Sending love and thoughts are with his family.'

Love Island star and boxer Tommy Fury shared his own snaps with Ricky on Instagram.

'Heartbroken does not even come close. You will be a massive part of my journey in boxing and in life, shocked and gutted. Rest in peace,' he wrote.