Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock's online feud turns physical at country festival

Zach Bryan scales a fence as he eggs on Gavin Adcock to fight him 'like a man'

Zach Bryan’s simmering feud with fellow country singer Gavin Adcock boiled over in dramatic fashion this weekend.

According to multiple reports, the two clashed at the Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, where Bryan, 29, was caught on fan footage scaling a chain-link fence and appearing to hurl a “death threat” at Adcock.

“You wanna fight like a man? Open the gate,” Bryan could be heard yelling in one TikTok video uploaded on Saturday, September 13. In another clip, the Grammy winner seemed to warn, “If they open this f**king gate, I’ll f**king kill you.”

Adcock, 26, who reportedly called Bryan a “clown son of a bitch,” backed away as the Quittin’ Time singer hopped the fence before security stepped in.

Adcock later posted footage of the altercation on Instagram, telling Bryan to “eat a Snickers bro” and adding, “When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown.”

The drama traces back to last month, when Adcock accused Bryan on the Nashville Now podcast of berating a teenage fan online.

Bryan, meanwhile, was in Oklahoma as a surprise guest, joining Gabriella Rose onstage before the confrontation erupted.