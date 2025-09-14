Meghan Markle's take on AI and ChatGPT sends social media into spin

Meghan Markle has candidly opened up about the pros and cons of Artificial Intelligence during her appearance on The Circuit podcast.

In a recent interview, the Duchess of Sussex promoted the second season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

A lighthearted moment came when host Emily Chang brought up the topic of emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence and Chat GPT.

Emy asked: 'Are you looking at AI or biotech or e-commerce?

Meghan appeared surprised and responded: 'Man! Aren't you a little bit scared from AI? The world is changing. Our lives are changing. But yes, I mean, when it comes to women, finance, healthcare, and tech, yes. I mean, that is the world that we live in.'

Curious to know more, the host asked if the Duchess personally uses AI : 'Are you using AI?

Meghan smiled and admitted: 'Last week someone talked about ChatGPT, which of course everyone's talking about ChatGPT hadn't experienced it before. I am shocked. I am a little bit vintage in many ways. Because I am from a time capsule of handwritten notes and putting a stamp on a letter and mailing it.

'And it's not something that is part of my day-to-day. But you have to imagine Siri not on my phone. I do not have location services.'

At this point, Emily suggested Meghan try using AI for recipe ideas. Meghan, however, wasn't entirely on board with the idea.

The Duchess remains grounded in her values and favouring human connection over convenience.

'Think Like A Chef, which is one of the best books written by a chef, frankly, because it teaches you, oh, I do not know, I do not want people to lose control thinking.

She continued: 'Cooking can be so playful and life can be so serious.'



