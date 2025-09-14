Selena Gomez reveals real reason for returning to ‘Wizards’ sequel series

Selena Gomez has recently revealed real reason behind her return to the sequel series of Wizards of Waverly Place.
The actress and singer, who rose to fame with Alex Russo role in the hit Disney show, told Allure magazine, “I was in these crucial years of my brain developing.”
Selena explained that all those people who are on the show with her have grown and evolved.
However, she “wants” all of them to be a part of her life and therefore, she “always goes back”.
“I genuinely feel like I owe a big part of my life to that show,” mentioned the Only Murders in the Building actress.
Selena noted, “It’s a home. It’s safe.”
Spilling another reason for going back to the show, the Emilia Perez actress pointed out that her 12-year-old sister Gracie “just gets a kick out of it,” and she “enjoys watching the reboot”.
Therefore, Selena added that half the reason she’s doing it is for her sister.
It is pertinent to mention that the actress not only reprised her role of Alex Russo on the sequel show, but also served as an executive producer on the show.
Meanwhile, Selena opened up about showing this particular Pixar movie to her future kids during an appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast.
“I'm going to make my children watch both Inside Out movies,” she stated.
The actress further said that she watched it with her sister and “completely sobbed” because “it is so factual”.
