Ethan Slater chimes in on Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tour ticket drama

Ethan Slater is standing firmly by Ariana Grande as she navigates both the excitement and challenges of her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The 33-year-old Wicked star spoke warmly about Grande and her fanbase while attending the Gen V season 2 premiere in West Hollywood on Wednesday, September 10.

Asked about the frenzy surrounding ticket sales, he shared a message to Arianators who struggled to secure seats.

“Ari’s fans are unbelievable and incredible and ferocious in their support of her — and it’s a beautiful thing,” Slater told PEOPLE.

“And I really hope that there are other opportunities to see her perform. It’s really intense, and I’ve been sort of following along, but it’s kind of an amazing thing that so many people wanna see her shows, you know? Like what a beautiful thing.”

Grande, 32, announced her 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour on August 28, her first tour since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour.

Tickets sold out within minutes during both presale and general sale, leaving many fans empty-handed. In response to overwhelming demand, Grande later added more dates.

The announcement came just days after Grande scored a major night at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, where she won Video of the Year, Best Pop, and Best Long Form Video for “Brighter Days Ahead,” a track from the deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine.

Despite her wins, Grande’s solo red carpet appearance sparked rumors about her relationship with Slater.

However, Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple is still together and happy.

While Slater didn’t attend the ceremony, he publicly supported Grande by sharing a video of her acceptance speech on his Instagram Stories.