Inside the life and legacy of Iconic drummer Viv Prince

Iconic 60's Rockstar Viv Prince has passed away at the age of 84.

The legendary drummer and musician played for several influential bands during the 1960's, including The Who, The Kinds, and Pretty Things.

White Stripes star White broke the news on Instagram, honouring the late drummer with a heartfelt tribute.

However, the reason of the death has yet to be confirmed. Fans quickly rushed to the comment section and showered their love on the late star.

Born in Loughborough in 1941, Viv began developing an interest in music during the 1960's.

He joined the Pretty Things in 1964 and quickly gained fame for his talent and energetic performances.

however, his time with the band was short lived-He left the group after less than a year. Guitarist Dick Taylor once told Classic Rock about Prince's departure.

'The final straw with viv came at The Twisted Wheel in Manchester. He refused to play because the pub across the road would not serve him.

'What he had not twigged was that it was attached to the hotel he had been in the night before, causing mayhem with The Kinks.

The Pretty Things are widely known for their UK top 20 hits Don't Bring Me Down and Honey I need. Viv contributed to the band's first two albums. -The Pretty Things ands Get the Picture? before leaving the group.

Later, he played with a range of other acts including The Honeycombs, and Hawkwind.