Taylor Swift’s latest countdown reveals first glimpse into 'Showgirl'

Taylor Swift had sent fans wild with a new countdown on her website which featured a glittery progress bar, but they finally know what was the surprise behind.
The 35-year-old pop superstar released a seven-second video clip after the countdown, on the album’s Spotify page.
The video showed the 14-time-Grammy winner dressed up in her The Life of a Showgirl: The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne cover shoot, and did not have any sound.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker was seen posing for the shot in the video, which abruptly ended.
Swift’s latest video clip could be a part of a series of clips which showcases the behind-the-scenes of her 12th album’s photoshoot.
The much-awaited TS12 will be released only a few weeks later, on October 3.
Speaking about the album which Swift recorded during her Eras Tour, she detailed on New Heights podcast, “I would do three shows in a row, [and then] I’d have three days off. I’d fly to Sweden, [then] go back to the tour. I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.”
