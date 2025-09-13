Duchess of Kent's funeral holds historic moment for one major reason

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will join the Royal Family at the Duchess of Kent's requiem mass on Tuesday afternoon at Westminster Cathedral.

Katherine, the Duchess of Kent, passed away at the age of 92 and became the oldest living member of the Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

The Duchess died at Kensington Palace on September, 4, surrounded by members of her family. Her sad passing was announced on social media by the Royal Family's official Twitter account.

For context, Duchess was the spouse of the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, the Duke of Kent.

Now the details of the funeral have been revealed by the Buckingham Palace. The monarch and his wife will lead the senior royals at the Catholic funeral service.

The funeral proceedings will take place on Tuesday,16th September at 2pm.

Tuesday's service will be unique in nature due as it will be the first Catholic funeral for a Royal Family member in British history.

In 1994, the Duchess embraced the faith following a consultation with Queen Elizabeth, marking a significant change since the 1700s.

The Duchess is survived by her husband, the Duke of Kent, aged 89, and their three children and ten grandchildren, all of whom will attend a private vigil on Monday.

The couple's eldest son, George Windsor, has three children: Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, Lady Marina Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor.

Meanwhile, Lady Helen Taylor, 61, shares four children with her husband Timothy Taylor. Their children's names are Columbus, Cassius, Eloise and Estella.

The Kent's youngest son, Lord Nicholas Windsor, 55, has three sons: Albert, Leopold and Louis.

The ceremony will take place at Westminster Cathedral, England and Wales's largest Roman Catholic church.