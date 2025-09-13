Prince William, Kate Middleton receive stark warning about Sussexes plan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave new tension to Prince William and Princess Kate with their latest bombshell move.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently returned to his homeland, the UK, for a series of engagements. However, the highlight of his visit was a much-awaited meeting with King Charles.

Harry and his father sat down for a much-needed talk over a private tea session at Clearance House, making his trip successful.

However, a royal expert expressed concerns over the real motive behind the Sussexes' growing desire to make a place in King Charles' heart after back-to-back public attacks over the firm.

Daily Mail's royal commentator Richard Eden discussed the meeting, stating, "Obviously, I can understand a father wanting to meet his son. Who wouldn't? The problem is, he is not just a father, he is our Head of State, and I think Harry and Meghan are bad news for the Royal Family."

The royal author warned the Waleses by saying that Harry and Meghan might be thinking of "replacing" William and Catherine as the principal royals.

He added, "We have seen time and time again that they can't be trusted. They exploit their royal connections, and I don't think it's being paranoid to say that they want to be the alternative Royal Family."

"They want to replace Prince William and Catherine as the principal royals, and they undermine them," Richard raised concerns.