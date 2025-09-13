Travis Kelce’s pal Patrick Mahomes sheds light on bond with Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes makes sweet gesture for pal Travis Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has earned an important place among Travis Kelce’s friends and Patrick Mahomes gave her a special nod because of that reason.

When the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Mahomes, 29, planned the menu for their co-owned venture 1587 Steakhouse, they gave it a Swiftie twist.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker is featured on the menu card of the eatery in an adorable illustration, and she also has a drink titled after her song, The Alchemy.

Discussing the inspiration behind the drink’s name, the quarterback told The Drive radio show, “I’m not a big liquor drinker myself, but from everyone else, I’ve heard it’s a really good drink and obviously [we] wanted to have an ode to Taylor and how important she is, not only to us but this city as well.”

Mahomes continued, “I think people will be super excited to get it, and it has the theatrics that I think people will love. I’m sure it is something that will be ordered a ton and be a best seller at 1587.”

1587 is scheduled to be opened on September 17, in Kansas City, Missouri, but the pop superstar has already graced the restaurant with her presence.

Swift joined Mahomes, Kelce, and more people from their friends and family in an intimate celebration days ahead of the official opening, and celebrated the launch.