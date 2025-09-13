Elton John 'worries' fans with bedridden photos

Sir Elton John sent shockwaves through his fanbase after posting a series of photos on Instagram that appeared to show him bedridden in a hospital, clad in a glittering cast and neck brace.

The images sparked widespread concern, with fans flooding in to wish him a speedy recovery. However, it was all just a clever ruse to promote his appearance in the upcoming film Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

The photos showed Elton John lying in a hospital bed, surrounded by flowers and get-well cards, with his husband David Furnish standing beside him. The images were so convincing that many fans were genuinely worried about his health.

"Get better soon with the Favor of God, Sir Elton John," wrote one fan, while another commented, "Sending you love. Your music got me through a lot of dark times."

However, the pop legend soon revealed that the photos were part of a promotional stunt for the film. "Rocked too hard... ended up in a cast! Backstage with Spinal Tap," he captioned the post.

"The new film, Spinal Tap II, and album are out today, featuring me on 'Listen To The Flower People' and 'Stonehenge.' Thanks for having me be a part of it!"

The post also included behind-the-scenes clips from the film, showcasing camera monitors, a film set, and footage of the sparkling casts being removed.

While some fans were initially fooled by the prank, others quickly grasped what was happening.

"ELTON DON'T SCARE US LIKE THAT," declared one fan, while another remarked, "Scared me for a minute there. So glad you're ok."

The official Spinal Tap account even chimed in with a quote from the film, "That's just the Majesty of Rock!"