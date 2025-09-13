Scientists develop 6G chip capable of transferring 100Gbps

Scientists in the United States and China have developed a full-spectrum 6G chip capable of transferring data at 100 gigabits per second.

The current gold standard for wireless communication is 5G and the top performing cellular 5G network in the U.S. offered a maximum download speed of 299.36 megabits per second.

The 6G chip which uses a dual electro-photonic approach to send signals across nine radio-frequency bands is expected to be ready by 2030 and it is projected to be 10,000 times faster than 5G.

The devices will need to be re-engineered. Current devices lack the components needed to tap into different radio frequency bands.

A new study published in the journal Nature found that experts have integrated the entire wireless spectrum covering the radio frequency band into the chip.

It further revealed that the new chip measuring 0.07 by 0.43 inches is capable of transferring data at over 100 gigabits per seconds, including on lower bands used in rural areas.

Chinese state media outlet Xinhua put the chip’s capability into perspective, stating: “1000 smartphones embedded with the chip could stream an 8K ultra-high-definition video simultaneously without weaker performance.”