Prince Harry gives special nod to William after King Charles meeting

Prince Harry mentioned his brother Prince William's name in a rare move after holding peace talks with his father, King Charles, at Clarence House.

During his four-day trip to the UK, the Duke of Sussex and the monarch held a meeting in London; however, the Prince of Wales was not present at a key event.

While concluding his UK tour, Harry marked the first anniversary of the Decade of Youth Wellbeing initiative, formed by The Diana Award, a charity supported by the royal siblings.

According to the Duke of Sussex's spokesperson, the special occasion brought together an intimate gathering of young leaders, philanthropists, and changemakers in London.

They held a powerful discussion on how "social activism is transforming mental health outcomes for an entire generation."

Moreover, Harry gave a subtle nod to William by crediting him for the meaningful work they are doing to carry on their mother, Princess Diana's, legacy.

On the official website of Sussexes, the statement reads, "The Diana Award, founded in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales and supported by both her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, has made youth empowerment central to its mission through programs including mentoring for at-risk youth, anti-bullying campaigns, and collaborative initiatives that reimagine mental health support for young people from racialised communities."

Despite King Charles taking a significant step towards reconciliation with the Sussexes, the relationship between Harry and William remains strained.