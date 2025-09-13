Louis Partridge offers rare glimpse of his love life with Olivia Rodrigo

Louis Partridge gave fans a sneak peak into his romantic life with popstar Oliva Rodrigo.

The Enola Holmes star, who first sparked romance with Rodrigo in October 2023, opened up about his life as a proud boyfriend.

In an interview with Variety, Partridge revealed that he isn't ashamed of being identified as the Grammy Winner's boyfriend. "I can handle that," he noted.

The House of Guinness actor also acknowledged the title "Mr. Olivia Rodrigo," admitting it to be a part of his life now.

He said, "I'm very happy, and I think she is too, so all is good in our world."

The British artist then went on to recall watching his girlfriend headlining the 2025 Glastonbury Festival.

During the event, Rodrigo while introducing her song So American, told the crowd that it was inspired by the time she "was falling in love with this boy from London."

Partridge told the outlet that he didn't know the shout out was coming, which made the moment "such a treat and a joy."

Back than, Rodrigo also spoke about the British traditions she had grown to love, like having a "pint at noon" and "sticky toffee pudding."

Partridge revealed that her knowledge of British traditions "was my work," calling Glastonbury overall "was so, so surreal."

Following their romance rumours in October 2023, Partridge and Rodrigo confirmed their relationship during a PDA-filled outing in New York City in December 2023.