Bowen Yang makes shocking confession about his exit in SNL

Bowen Yang decided to stay on Saturday Night Live after nearly walking away from the long running iconic show.

The comedian revealed that Lorne Michaels personally encouraged him to continue this, telling him there was still more for him to do on the series.

The 34 year old star explained that he even confessed his doubts to Michaels, saying, “I feel the audience is maybe getting sick of me.”

According to Yang, the SNL creator quickly reassured him, replying, “That’s not true. There’s more for you to do. I need you.”

Yang credited Michaels for giving him the push to return, calling him a life changing figure and admitting, “That man has changed my life, and I owe a lot of my life to that show.”

Yang confirmed he would remain on the cast through season 51. However, his return came at a time when several of his colleagues, including Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim, decided to leave.

The comedy icon further admitted the new season would feel bittersweet because of those sudden shocking departures but expressed excitement about the opportunities awaiting his friends outside the show.

Reflecting on the nature of SNL, he described it as a “boot camp” that prepared comedians for future projects.

The star noted that even longtime cast members such as Kenan Thompson used the platform to expand their careers.

Looking ahead, Yang said he preferred not to overthink his work. “I like having no road map. If there’s any place to do that, it’s SNL.”