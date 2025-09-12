Kate Middleton's sweet exchange with smart children: 'No'

Kate Middleton's sweet exchange with smart children: 'Kind of'

Princess Kate, who returned to royal work last week following a summer break with her and Prince William's three children, got real with a group of students in an unexpected exchange on Thursday.

The Princess of Wales smartly responded to the school girls who were less than thrilled to be back to school after the summer break.

The 43-year-old shared a clever comeback in conversation with a group of pupils as she left Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury, Suffolk.

"Nice to meet you. What school have you come from? Thank you for waiting. I saw you when I came in, and I wanted to say hello, because you have been waiting very patiently, I gather, have you?" Princess Catherine said in fan footage shared to Instagram.

The royal continued: "Thank you for coming to say hi. Is it nice being back at school?"

"No," the student said in unison. "No!" Kate exclaimed, which made the girls laugh.

"That must have meant you had a really good holiday," the Princess of Wales sweetly suggested.

"Kind of," one student said, and Kate repeated, "Kind of," moving to shake hands with other well-wishers in the crowd.

Kate and William are parents to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, and all three kids went back to school last week after a summer break.