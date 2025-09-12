Britney Spears dubs as 'mess' after viral social media post

Britney Spears has responded to criticism surrounding a resurfaced video that showed her home in disarray, with animal waste visible on the floor.

The 43-year-old singer took to Instagram to defend herself, writing, "Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas." She added praise for a photograph of Justin Bieber with his son, describing it as "so, so beautiful."

The video in question was originally shared on August 18, where Spears was seen singing while adjusting a ring light.

In the background, a dog moved across her living room, and animal waste was visible on the floor. At the time, Spears explained that she was "cleaning [her] house like no tomorrow," but the clip has continued to circulate online, generating discussion and concern.

According to reports, some people close to Spears are worried about her wellbeing, citing concerns that she is experiencing another period of instability.

One source described her as being "in the middle of an episode," while another claimed that her home environment reflected a lack of daily structure.

"Her house is a mess," one individual said. "She doesn't clean up after the dogs, she doesn't have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn't functioning like an adult would function."

Despite these accounts, Spears' inner circle seems to be taking a hands-off approach, expecting her to manage the situation in her own way.

"We are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years," an insider said, suggesting that monitoring is in place but no direct action is planned.