Olivia Wilde reacts to ex Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz romance

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz romance

Olivia Wilde is keeping her distance when it comes to the latest headlines about her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

The actress, 41, reportedly “doesn’t give a crap” about the singer’s new romance with Zoë Kravitz, according to the Daily Mail.

“She and Harry dated so long ago,” a source said of Wilde and Styles, who were together from 2021 to 2022.

“I mean, they broke up three years ago.” While the insider noted that Wilde found the pairing between Styles, 31, and Kravitz, 36, “interesting,” the relationship has caused a bit of awkwardness because Kravitz is said to be connected to Wilde’s circle of friends.

“Why her? Why does he have to date people she knows? It’s super awkward for her,” the insider added. Even so, the source stressed that Wilde has moved on and “doesn’t care.”

Wilde and Kravitz’s exact friendship status is unclear, though they were photographed together at a Paris Fashion Week show in 2023 and later joined each other for dinner.

At that time, Kravitz was still dating actor Channing Tatum, who later proposed before the pair ended their engagement in 2024.

Meanwhile, Styles and Kravitz have been spotted together multiple times over the past month.

The two were first seen walking arm-in-arm in Rome in August, followed by several outings in New York City.

Sources told RadarOnline that their relationship appears to be getting serious, with the couple already meeting each other’s friends and family, though they have yet to put a label on things.

Some of Kravitz’s close friends reportedly worry about her romance with Styles.

“Harry’s magnetic, he’s fun, but he’s never been a one-woman man. Zoe should know he doesn’t settle, he moves on when the excitement fades,” one insider shared.

Another added that Styles “loves the chase and the spectacle” but suggested that “lasting love” may not be his style.

A separate source also claimed that Styles’ timing may be strategic, with new music on the way in 2026.

“Harry’s got new music lined up for 2026. A high-profile fling keeps him in the headlines. He’s done this before. It’s textbook Harry,” the insider said.

Although neither Kravitz nor Styles has publicly confirmed the relationship, their growing number of appearances together suggests the romance is moving forward, even if those close to them are questioning how long it will last.