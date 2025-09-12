King Charles makes Prince Harry promise one thing before returning to Meghan

Prince Harry had to give his father a rare assurance before flying back to California to rejoin his wife Meghan Markle and their children.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex promised King Charles he would stay silent about their first private meeting in 19 months, a condition seen as crucial to rebuilding their fractured relationship.

Harry spent around 50 minutes with the King at Clarence House in London on Wednesday September 10 — far longer than their brief 15-minute conversation in February after Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

A royal insider called the meeting “an important first step towards rebuilding their father-and-son relationship.”

The source added, “He has told his father he won’t be giving any interviews about it and his team have been instructed not to brief journalists about what was said.”

Harry, who previously shared intimate family details in his memoir Spare and explosive TV interviews, including his and Meghan’s 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, appeared upbeat afterward.

At an Invictus Games event later that day, he told attendees his father was “great,” though he did not go into any more details, seemingly upholding the alleged promise.