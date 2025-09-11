Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas remind fans of Angelina Jolie’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas resemble 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' duo in recent appearance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently turned heads with their appearance, drawing comparisons to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The Love Again duo, who tied the knot in December 2018, took the internet by storm with their presence at New York Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, September 10, Chopra, 43, and Jonas, 32, attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show at the brand’s Madison Avenue headquarters.

The Krrish actress opted for a tailored grey blazer over a sheer maxi skirt, cinched at the waist with a statement belt, as she glided into the show.

She accessorised her look with small hoop earrings, a few rings, and bronze-toned makeup.

Meanwhile, the Only Human singer wore a crisp white button-down shirt layered beneath a brown suit, paired with a printed tie and matching shoes.

The Do It Like That hitmaker completed his ensemble with a pair of rimmed sunglasses as the couple posed for photographers.

Alongside the power couple, other notable attendees included Oprah Winfrey, Anna Wintour, Jessica Chastain, Mindy Kaling, Camila Coelho, Ariana DeBose, Yao Chen, Tylynn Nguyen, Naomi Watts, Delaney Rowe, Madeline Argy, and aespa’s Winter.

Jonas and Chopra, who share a daughter, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas, surprised fans with their striking resemblance to the Mr. & Mrs. Smith duo.