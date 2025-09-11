Molly Mae's award win leaves fans upset at NTAs

It was a proud moment for Molly-Mae Hague after she picked up a major award-but the decision left many fans upset.
The multimillionaire influencer, 26, was nominated for her tell-all miniseries Molly-Mae: Behind It All and won a major gong at the National Television Awards on Wednesday.
The six-part series, was released on Prime Video in January, follows the Love Island star as she launches her fashion brand following her brief split from professional boxer Tommy Fury.
Molly-Mae faced tough competitions, including There's Only One Rob Burrow, Flintoff, and Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me.
For context, Rob was diagnosed with MND, tragically passed away last year at the age of 41.
However, the decision did not sit well with the fans, many of whom felt Rob's family deserved the award. Instead, it was Molly-Mae who walked away with the prize.
Expressing her excitement in her acceptance speech, Molly-Mae said: 'Just to be nominated for this award was such an honour.
I think as you guys saw, we were up against some seriously inspirational people in the category.'
Following the event, many viewers took to X to voice their disappointment.
One commented: 'Explain how Molly Mae won that award when others were so much more inspirational.
Other commented: What the hell is wrong with people, she should not of been in the same category!
