Spotify enters in new tech era with its Lossless listening

Spotify has launched a new feature called Lossless Listening, allowing users to stream music in high-resolution audio.
Lossless audio refers to compressed files that retain all the original recording information, unlike lossy audio which deletes some of the data. According to Jack Mason, Spotify Studios producer and engineer, "Lossless refers to when there's no change between what you deliver to a streaming service and what the listener hears."
This means that the audio quality remains intact, providing a more authentic listening experience.
To enable Lossless Listening on Spotify, follow these steps:
1. Open the Spotify app and tap your profile icon in the top left corner.
2. Tap Settings & Privacy.
3. Tap Media quality.
4. Select where you want to enable lossless audio (available under Wi-Fi, cellular, and download streaming qualities).
Lossless Listening is currently available to select Spotify Premium subscribers in several countries, including Australia, Austria, and the United States. The feature is available on Spotify mobile, tablet, and desktop apps.
However, users should be aware that lossless audio files are large in size and may take a moment to play.
Additionally, Bluetooth connections may not provide enough bandwidth to transmit the files, so users are advised to use wired headphones or speakers.
