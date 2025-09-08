Simon Cowell makes big return with ex co star in new Netflix project

Simon Cowell and Pete Waterman, who once ruled TV together on Pop Idol, reunited for a brand new Netflix show called The Next Act.
The two music icons were seen back together for the first time in years and fans were thrilled to see their partnership return.
The series followed the pair as they searched for fresh faces to create the next big boy band, marking their first project together in years.
Pete shared how much fun it was to be back with his longtime friend, saying: “I have been doing some filming with Simon for the show. It’s great fun to be doing something together again. We are best mates.”
The star also admitted that he did not hesitate when Cowell invited him on board. “I agreed to do it straightaway. If Simon asked me to walk across hot coals, I’d do it,” he said with a laugh.
The duo’s friendship and fiery banter were part of what made Pop Idol so popular between 2001 and 2003.
Looking back, Pete remembered how many people doubted the show before it launched, “Everyone was negative about it.
My own staff told me I shouldn’t do it. But I wanted to do it. I thought going on the road with Simon would be a laugh. Me and him have always had that love hate relationship. That’s what made Pop Idol work.”
However, the six part Netflix series will premiere in December, giving fans a close look at how Simon Cowell and Waterman plan to put together their new group.
