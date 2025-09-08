Jessie J breaks down in tears on stage after cancer recovery

Jessie J moved fans to tears as she stepped back on stage for the first time since her cancer surgery.

The 37 year old singer performed at Radio 2 In The Park in Essex, just 11 weeks after having surgery for early stage breast cancer.

Opening up to the crowd, Jessie admitted that she was still in recovery but couldn’t hold back her gratitude. “Some of you may know, some of you may not know, but I had breast cancer surgery 11 weeks ago today. The last show I did, I had no idea what was gonna happen… but I’m just so grateful to be here."

The Price Tag singer shared how special the night felt, describing it as if she was “a little kid still doing what I love.”

Fans sang along with her hits, showing the star how much she has been missed.

One of the most touching moments came when Jessie invited her two year old son Sky onto the stage.

Beaming with happiness, she told the audience, “My son is seeing me sing on stage for the first time.”

However, the crowd erupted in cheers for the sweet family moment.

The music icon also performed her new song Living My Best Life, explaining that she been diagnosed just two weeks before it came out.

While others told her to pause everything, she refused. “Life is about standing in the storm but holding up your umbrella and just keep moving forward,” the singer explained.

Jessie ended the show reminding fans to hug their loved ones tight and enjoy every moment, leaving the stage to roaring applause.