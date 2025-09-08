Young Thug’s secret call exposed leaving Mariah in tears

Rapper Young Thug’s private life was thrown into the spotlight once again after a leaked audio recording from Fulton County Jail surfaced online on September 6.

In the clip, Thug was heard telling Mariah the truth about an incident at his house. At first, he claimed the situation happened long before, but later admitted it actually took place just one day before his May 2022 arrest on racketeering charges.

The confession painted a very different picture of their relationship, which until now seemed strong to fans.

However, the singer and songwriter stood by his side throughout the rapper's legal troubles, as she often showed up at court hearings and even dedicated performances to him.

But the leaked call showed the couple have been battling personal struggles behind closed doors as well.

Not long after the audio spread, Thug took to X with a public apology. “My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me… please give her peace,” he wrote, making it clear he wanted to set things right.

This was not the first time jail recordings caused a storm around the rapper, as past leaks revealed private chats mentioning stars like Future, Travis Scott and Drake.

Another call from 2022 with model Lena Sayed also sparked headlines during his ongoing RICO trial.

For now, Young Thug's court case remains the focus but the scandal has once again tied his personal struggles to his already ruined career.