Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith break year-long cover with lunch date

The couple had secretly been separated since 2016

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith stepped out together for the first time in nearly a year for a lunch date.

On Saturday, September 7, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star and the Girls Trip actress were spotted grabbing lunch at celebrity hotspot in Malibu, California.

In photographs obtained by Page Six, the pair were all smiles as they walked toward their car, with Will carrying Jada’s bag.

The Bad Boys actor kept things casual in a white shirt, khaki shorts, and a baseball cap. Jada, on the other hand, turned heads in a nude-coloured strapless dress with a hood pulled over her bleach blonde hair, accessorising with a gold chain necklace and a pair of sunglasses.

The lunch date marked ten months since their last public outing together, and nearly two years since Jada dropped a bombshell about their marriage.

In October 2023, Jada revealed that she and Will have been secretly separated for seven years and also live separately, despite keeping up the front that they’re still together.

“We’re still figuring it out,” she told People magazine at the time. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” she added.

Jada and Will tied the knot in 1997 and share two children together — actor Jaden Smith, 27, and singer Willow Smith, 24.