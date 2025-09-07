Katie Price seen with painful eye injury during outing with JJ Slater

Katie Price has been in a relationship since February 2024

Katie Price showed of her drastic weight loss and a painful-looking eye injury as she was spotted on the first night of her and Kerry Katona's tour in Fleetwood, Lancashire on Saturday.

The former model, 47, appeared alongside her boyfriend JJ Slater,32, with whom she has been in a relationship since February 2024.

The mother-of-five flaunted her slender physique in a grey tank top paired with matching jogging bottoms.

Despite her worrying weight, she stylishly tied a jumper around her waist and completed the look with fluffy leopard-print slippers.

The star carried her belongings in a bag and also toted a small white animal cage. Katie, who has undergone her sixth face lift, was seen with a sore-looking injury in the corner of her right eye.

For context, An Evening with Katie and Kerry kicked off its tour in Lancashire on Saturday and conclude in Hull on October 22.

The two long-standing pals opened up about their friendship, families, and failed marriages.

Kerry, 45, even brought up Katie's ex-husband Peter Andre while recalling the time the three of them appeared together on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004.

Katie admitted that Peter already had a management team and even quoted Princess Diana's famous line about there being 'three people' in her relationship with King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.