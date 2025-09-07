Jennifer Lopez spoils Ben Affleck's son a day after Jennifer Garner outing

Jennifer Lopez is former stepmom to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's two kids

Ben Affleck’s son Samuel is getting the best of both worlds.

The 13-year-old got to spend some quality time with his mother, Jennifer Garner, and his ex-stepmom, Jennifer Lopez, in separate back-to-back outings over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 6, Samuel joined JLo and her 17-year-old daughter Emme — whom the singer shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — for a shopping spree in Beverly Hills.

In photographs obtained by Page Six, Lopez, 56, rocked a crop top and cargo jeans paired with black stilettos as she happily helped her former stepson pick out clothes and shoes from various stores, including Balenciaga.

For the outing, Samuel and Emme matched in blue tops paired with cargo shorts.

TMZ reports that Lopez also treated the kids to lunch.

Just a day prior on Friday, Samuel joined his 16-year-old sister Seraphina for a family movie outing with Affleck and Garner, who remain close despite their 2015 divorce.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actor reunited with his past flame JLo almost two decades after their whirlwind romance. The pair tied the knot in 2022, only to split yet again two years later.

Still, Lopez has not cut the cord with Affleck’s children as she grew quite close to them over the years.