Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles meet up with actress’ dad amid budding romance

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz hang out with Lenny Kravitz in recent outing

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s romance has seemingly grown stronger as the One Direction alum already met his girlfriend’s father.

The 31-year-old singer and the Divergent actress, 36, were spotted at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village, New York City, as they went for a stroll followed by lunch with Zoe’s dad, Lenny Kravitz.

The Fine Line hitmaker and the High Fidelity star dressed up casually for the outing, with Harry wearing a white full sleeves shirt with black pants and a blue jacket over his shoulder, and Zoe rocking a black cropped tank top with matching pants.

The couple both wore black shades in the pictures shared by celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi.

The outing with the dad comes after the Don’t Worry Darling star and Zoe have made frequent appearances together as they step out for casual dates.

Although the couple has been surrounded by PR relationship speculations, a Hollywood insider has recently shared that Harry and Zoe are serious about their budding romance.

Despite not wanting to put labels on the relationship, which is still in its early stages, the source reported that Harry seems happier than ever.