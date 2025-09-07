Hailey Bieber, Justin celebrate new milestone together after split rumours

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey appear so in love in latest celebration

Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber are showing off their love to the world after facing months-long speculations of marital woes.

The 31-year-old singer and the supermodel, 28, went out in New York City to celebrate the Swag II album release party on Friday, September 5.

The Baby hitmaker and Hailey seemed to be the picture-perfect couple as they remained close with one another throughout the night.

The Rhode founder was seen standing next to her husband in pictures, as he kept a hand around her waist, as per Page Six.

Hailey rocked a black party-appropriate dress for the outing with dark sunglasses and a matching purse, while Justin kept it casual in his signature style.

The GO BABY singer opted for a dark wash oversized jean and a white graphic T-shirt, accesorised with purple shoes.

While celebrity guests included Lori Harvey, Alix Earlie and Livvy Dunne, the couple’s baby, Jack Blues Bieber, was not spotted in the pictures.

Justin and Hailey’s sweet celebration comes after the Grammy winner shut down the rumours of marital woes with several candid songs in his latest release which reflected on his relationship with the model.

While the dad of one reaffirmed his vows on the song, I Do, singing, “I do / I mean it when I say that I do / Nobody gets to touch you / I do / You’ll always be the one that I choose,” he also appreciated his wife’s role as a mother in Mother In You.

Justin paid further tribute to Hailey with the song, Better Man, in which he credited her for making him a "better man."