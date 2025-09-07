Please Don’t Destroy reunites after 'SNL' exodus

'SNL' comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy reunites after major cast shakeup

Please Don’t Destroy, consisting of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, reunited for the first time since Saturday Night Live disbanded the group.

After the major cast shake-up, the SNL comedy trio first appeared together in Portland on Friday night, September 6.

As they opened their live show, Higgins offered an update on the American comedy group’s future with a bold statement.

In the show, the trio jokingly asked the audience, "Anything go on this week?" and "Anything in the news?" a clear nod to the recent SNL exodus.

One audience member shouted something in response, likely referencing the headlines. "It’s PDD forever, baby!" Higgins declared confidently. Marshall backed him up with a grin, adding, "What he said."

The NYC-formed group was split up at the NBC comedy sketch after producing digital shorts for four seasons, with Marshall now becoming an official cast member.

Herlihy is to remain a member of the SNL writing staff, while Higgins has left the show to pursue other ventures as an actor.

For the unversed, Please Don’t Destroy was founded in 2017 after Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy met as students at New York University.

The trio first gained popularity by posting sketches on social media in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and were eventually put on live stage shows.

Please Don’t Destroy, based on an act titled Please Don't Destroy My Farm, officially joined SNL on the 47th season as writers.