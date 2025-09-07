Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce love takes unexpected Foreigner turn

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement continued to make headlines when classic rock band Foreigner stepped forward with a surprising offer.

The group wrote an open letter to the couple, volunteering to perform at their wedding and tying it to their biggest hit.

“Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we know what love is,” the band wrote. “We spent 40 years figuring it out… And now you guys have too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band. Best wishes, Foreigner.”

The couple's engagement was announced on August 26 when Taylor shared a set of photographs from a garden. One picture showed the Lover hitmaker and the NFL stat embracing while another focused on her engagement ring.

The Bad Blood singer captioned the post with the playful line, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Travis' father Ed later revealed that the proposal took place nearly two weeks before the announcement, in a quiet garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The lovebirds have been together since 2023 and their relationship has become one of the most talked about in both music and sports.

However, a new documentary on Travis is expected to reveal further details about their journey as a couple.

The sports icon has spoken about his admiration for the singer demanding Eras Tour schedule. He said her ability to handle the pressure of performing for millions was something he understood well as a professional athlete.

Taylor has shown her support for Kelce at his games as well, including the last two Super Bowls.