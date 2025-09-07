Orlando Bloom unsure about returning as Legolas in 'The Hunt for Gollum'?

Orlando Bloom opens up about his iconic 'Lord of The Rings' character

Orlando Bloom is expressing disappointment over the uncertainty surrounding his iconic The Lord of the Rings character, Legolas, in the upcoming film.

During a recent appearance on the Today show, the versatile actor, who previously portrayed Legolas in the original trilogy, shared that while the franchise is set to return with familiar faces, he has “not heard a peep” about reprising his role in The Hunt for Gollum.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor didn't hesitate to share his admiration for the role, noting, “It’s such an amazing part. I’m so grateful to have been a part of those movies. But I haven’t heard.”

Rejecting the idea of anyone else taking over the role, he added, “Listen, I’d hate to see anyone else play Legolas, you know what I mean? What are they going to do? Are they going to put somebody else in as Legolas? With AI, they can do anything these days!”

For the unversed, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected to hit theatres on December 17, 2027, with Andy Serkis returning as Gollum.