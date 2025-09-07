Taylor Swift sparks speculations with new update ahead of 'Showgirl'

Taylor Swift excites fans with an Easter Egg they might have missed about ‘Showgirl’

Taylor Swift seems to be giving fans another chance to notice another Easter Egg she might have dropped during the announcement of her album.

The 35-year-old pop superstar posted new Instagram update on her management account, Taylor Nation, which featured a clip from her New Heights podcast interview.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was heard sharing details about the album as she said, “Actually when I was on tour in Stockholm, I had Max Martin come out to the show,” referring to her longtime collaborator and producer.

The 14-time-Grammy winner went on to describe how she asked Martin to work on The Life of a Showgirl with her while they were in Sweden.

Speaking of her idea for the album, Swift remembered saying, “I wanna be as proud of an album as I am of the Eras Tour.”

Despite it being a pressurising task, the Eras Tour performer was up for the challenge and wanted to try encapsulating “her entire career” in the album.

The clip caught Swifties' attention who asked, “What easter egg did we miss in this clip that you want us to see??”

While one theorised, “So the theory that each of the 12 songs correspond to each of her 12 eras seems real now, an album that will feel like the eras tour?”

A third chimed in, “So we are going to get the album, and the documentary which is ALSO titled the life of a show girl, and it takes us behind the scenes with our show girl on the eras tour !!!”

Another wondered, “What if these are all just vault tracks we would have received on Debut TV or Rep TV? I'm not saying she's lying, I'm just wondering.”

Although none of the theories have been addressed officially, its less than a month to fans finding out what Easter Egg the clip was meant to convey.