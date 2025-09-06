F1 weekend spotlight: Tramnitz secures dramatic Monza sprint victory

German motorsports racing driver, Tim Tramintz, secured his second consecutive Monza sprint race victory in the F1, supporting the Formula Regional European Championship on Saturday, September 6, 2025.



The 20-year-old was starting in third place on the grid and produced a strong performance to make his way up the grid and earn his second season win.

The race had dramatic displays of strategic moves and two Safety Car periods.

With decisive overtakes, Tramnitz surpassed pole-sitter Laurens van Hoepen and then initiated a thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle with Martinius Stenshorne to take first place.

Roman Bilinski of Rodin Motorsport came on an impressive charge to second place behind him, and Stenshorne eventually placed third.

It was a nail-biting competition in those last laps as Tramnitz lost the lead due to a late Safety Car, caused by a multiple-car incident, and a one-lap shootout to the finish was in prospect.

The Red Bull junior team racer maintained his cool on the restart, brilliantly defeating his opponents into Turn 1 and driving off to win the chequered flag.

Bilinski usurped Stenshorne, who came in second in a photo finish.

The race results highlight Tramnitz's mastery of skills on the iconic Italian circuit and serves as an important tally towards the championship.

The series, a well-known feeder category of F1, is used on the support bill of several Grand Prix weekends, giving young drivers valuable experience on world-renowned circuits.